Gardaí seize 'items of evidential value' as part of investigation into teenager's hit-and-run death 

GARDAI investigating the death of teenager Bryan Lowe in a hit-and-run incident on Friday night have revealed they have seized 'items of evidential value'.

Bryan, 16, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara on the Clare/Limerick border and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí said he had been riding an e-bike while a second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

At the weekend, gardaí said they wanted to speak to the occupants of a silver/gold-coloured Skoda Octavia, registration number 05-C-5982, believed to have been involved in the incident.

It is believed the car was found on Saturday morning.

Gardaí said today they were following a 'definite line of inquiry' as they once again appealed for information.

"Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Cloonlara, on the Clare-Limerick border, on Friday, September 4, 2026," read a statement.

"Gardaí carried out a search operation at a number of residential locations in Co. Limerick this morning, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

"A number of items of evidential value have been seized.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and investigations are ongoing.

"An Garda Síochána and the family of the deceased are appealing to media to report appropriately and with respect to the tragic nature of the incident.

"Online speculation surrounding the live investigation is not helpful to its progress and is causing further distress to those impacted."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212400 or any garda station.

Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially cancontact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

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