Thousands of new Irish citizenships set to be granted this week

MORE than 5,000 people are set to be made Irish citizens this week in a series of ceremonies set to take place in the capital.

Over 5,600 applicants will receive their citizenship at the Convention Centre Dublin at six events taking place today and tomorrow.

They hail from 138 countries and the applications have come from nearly every county on the island.

In order to achieve citizen status, they will have to make a Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and pledge their loyalty to the state.

"Today is a significant milestone for every person receiving Irish citizenship,” Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said ahead of the ceremonies.

“Citizenship is among the most important legal statuses the State can confer, reflecting not only a connection to Ireland but also a commitment to participating in the life of our country,” he added.

“I want to welcome our newest citizens and to recognise the contribution they have already made to Irish society.

“From today, they will help shape Ireland's future as full and equal participants in our democracy."

Minister O'Callaghan will attend the citizenship ceremonies which take place tomorrow, while Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy, and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Frank Feighan, will attend all the ceremonies being held over both days.

The presiding officer at the ceremonies will be Judge Paddy McMahon.

"Citizenship ceremonies are a celebration of belonging, community and participation,” Minister Brophy said.

“The people receiving citizenship today have chosen to build their lives in Ireland, to become part of our communities and to contribute to our society in countless ways,” he added.

“Their experiences, talents and perspectives have enriched our country, and I am delighted to welcome them as Irish citizens.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship with Ireland."

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in Ireland in 2011. Since then 227 ceremonies have taken place, during which approximately 236,000 people, including children, from more than 180 countries, have received Irish citizenship.

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