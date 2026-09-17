Awareness walk will help support Irish in Luton living with dementia

AN awareness-raising walk will take place this month to get people talking about dementia.

The Luton Dementia Awareness Walk takes place at Wardown Park where people living with dementia, as well as their families and carers, are invited to come together to highlight the condition.

Organised by the Young@Heart Café - a dementia service located at St John’s Parish Church in Sundon Park Road, and Rotary Luton Someries, the event is open to all.

“This walk is about more than raising awareness,” Maria Collins, one of the founders of Young@Heart Café, said this week.

“It is about showing compassion, building understanding and letting families affected by dementia know that their community is walking beside them.”

She added: “We are delighted to see the event continue to grow into an annual event, and we hope this year’s new venue at Wardown Park will encourage even more people to join us."

The Young@Heart Café service welcomes many members of the Luton Irish community who have experience of dementia.

Currently nearly one million people are living with dementia in Britain. More than 7,600 of them are living across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

The walk organisers hope their event will "raise awareness of the condition while offering community support for those affected".

Luton Town FC Ambassador Mick Harford will officially start the Luton Dementia Awareness walk at 11.30am on Sunday, September 27 at Wardown Park.

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