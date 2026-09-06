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Gardaí release details of car believed to have been involved in fatal hit-and-run 
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Gardaí release details of car believed to have been involved in fatal hit-and-run 

Police want to speak to the occupants of a car they believe may have been involved in a collision that claimed the life of 16-year-old Bryan Lowe

GARDAÍ have released details of a car that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Friday. 

Bryan Lowe, 16, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross in Cloonlara on the Clare-Limerick border. 

The teenager, who was riding an e-bike, was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Tributes have since been paid to the Sixth Year student, whose school described him as 'an absolute gentleman'.

Gardaí said a second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene and now want to speak to the occupants of a car they believed may have been involved. 

"Gardaí are interested in speaking to the driver or occupants of a silver/gold colour Skoda Octavia, registration number 05-C-5982, driving in the vicinity of Clonlara/Castleconnell, Co. Clare between the hours of 6pm on Friday, September 4 and 11am on Saturday, September 5, 2026," read a garda statement. 

"Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí. 

"Road users who were in the Cloonlara/Castleconnell area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Clare, Limerick

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