Two men hospitalised after hammer attack by masked gang in broad daylight

TWO men were treated in hospital following a hammer attack in Northern Ireland yesterday afternoon.

PSNI officers are appealing for information following the assault in west Belfast on Wednesday, March 8.

Police confirm they received a report just before 4pm that two men had arrived in hospital following an assault in Conway Street.

The victims claim they were in a parked vehicle in the area when they were approached by approximately 5 or 6 masked men at around 3.30pm.

The men, who are believed to have been armed with hammers, subsequently attacked the pair.

The two men made their way to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

PSNI officers urge anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1327 of 08/03/23,” they state.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”