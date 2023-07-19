Two men plead guilty following attempt to collect deceased man's pension in Carlow

TWO men have pleaded guilty over an attempt to collect a deceased man's pension in Co. Carlow.

Declan Haughney, 41, and Gareth Coakley, 37, both from Carlow, yesterday pleaded not guilty to attempted deception of a post office worker and the attempted theft of a pension.

It followed a bizarre incident in January 2022 when the pair allegedly tried to claim the pension of Peader Doyle at the Post Office in Hosey's shop in Carlow town.

Prior to the start of their trial at Carlow Circuit Court today, the pair were rearraigned and both pleaded guilty to the attempted deception charge.

The jury was subsequently dismissed and the pair remanded in custody ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing.

They each face up to five years in prison.