An Post launches commemorative stamp marking 50th anniversary of Ireland joining European Community

AN POST has released its first commemorative stamp of 2023 which marks the 50th anniversary of Ireland joining the European Communities, now known as the European Union.

The stamp was designed by renowned Irish designer Ger Garland and features the flag of what is now known as the EU. The design is based on the stars of the EU flag and the six fundamental values of the EU - Human Dignity, Freedom, Democracy, Equality, Rule of Law, and Human Rights.

To symbolise the number of members of the EC in 1973, only nine of the twelve stars from the EU flag are visible.

The stamp was unveiled by the Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke and the European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Burke said:

"I am delighted today that An Post are marking the historic anniversary of Ireland’s 50 years in Europe with this stamp.

"Stamps are a small but tangible part of everyday life and this stamp will serve to remind us all of the many ways the EU has impacted on our own everyday lives – from economic growth, to environmental protection, to gender equality and equal pay legislation, to climate, energy, travel and peace."

The new National rate stamp together with a special First Day Cover envelope is available at selected post offices including the GPO, and online.

An Post has decorated a number of Dublin city centre postboxes in the vicinity of Leinster House, Government Buildings, Iveagh House and Europe House to mark the anniversary for which the Department of Foreign Affairs has devised a broad programme of events during 2023.