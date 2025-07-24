‘Special’ stamps capture dramatic scenes from Druid Theatre performances

A SET of new stamps released this month mark the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Druid Theatre Company.

An Post has launched a pair of stamps which capture scenes from Druid performances over the years.

One stamp shows Marty Rea and Aaron Monaghan in Samuel Beckett’s, ‘Waiting for Godot’ in 2018, while the second shows actor Maire Mullen in DruidGregory’ of 2020.

Mullen was one of the founding members of Druid alongside artistic director Garry Hynes and the late Mick Lally.

“On behalf of Druid’s co-founder Marie Mullen and the whole Druid team, I wish to express sincere thanks to An Post for this incredible honour,” Hynes said this week.

“When Marie and I co-founded Druid in 1975 with our dear departed friend and colleague, Mick Lally, we could never have imagined that we would be celebrating our 50th anniversary and certainly not with two commemorative stamps from An Post,” he added.

“Druid is a small theatre company on the west coast of Ireland that has, over the past five decades, travelled all round the world.

“I hope that these two wonderful stamps will make similar journeys in the weeks and months to come.”

Ireland’s Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan said that a commemorative stamp issue is one of the highest honours the Irish state can bestow upon an individual or group.

“Druid has shone for Ireland at home and across the globe, working with established and emerging writers, actors, producers and technical crew, producing world-class work that challenges, surprises and entertains audiences.”

Designed by atelier David Smith, both stamps feature original photography by Matthew Thompson.

They are available to purchase from today (July 24) at main post offices and the An Post website.