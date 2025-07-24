‘Special’ stamps capture dramatic scenes from Druid Theatre performances
News

‘Special’ stamps capture dramatic scenes from Druid Theatre performances

A SET of new stamps released this month mark the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Druid Theatre Company.

An Post has launched a pair of stamps which capture scenes from Druid performances over the years.

One stamp shows Marty Rea and Aaron Monaghan in Samuel Beckett’s, ‘Waiting for Godot’ in 2018, while the second shows actor Maire Mullen in DruidGregory’ of 2020.

Mullen was one of the founding members of Druid alongside artistic director Garry Hynes and the late Mick Lally.
“On behalf of Druid’s co-founder Marie Mullen and the whole Druid team, I wish to express sincere thanks to An Post for this incredible honour,” Hynes said this week.

“When Marie and I co-founded Druid in 1975 with our dear departed friend and colleague, Mick Lally, we could never have imagined that we would be celebrating our 50th anniversary and certainly not with two commemorative stamps from An Post,” he added.

The stamps capture scenes from the stage (Pic: An Post)

“Druid is a small theatre company on the west coast of Ireland that has, over the past five decades, travelled all round the world.

“I hope that these two wonderful stamps will make similar journeys in the weeks and months to come.”

Ireland’s Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan said that a commemorative stamp issue is one of the highest honours the Irish state can bestow upon an individual or group.

“Druid has shone for Ireland at home and across the globe, working with established and emerging writers, actors, producers and technical crew, producing world-class work that challenges, surprises and entertains audiences.”

Designed by atelier David Smith, both stamps feature original photography by Matthew Thompson.

They are available to purchase from today (July 24) at main post offices and the An Post website.

See More: An Post, Druid Theatre, Stamps

Related
News 2 years ago

Two men plead guilty following attempt to collect deceased man's pension in Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 years ago

An Post launches commemorative stamp marking 50th anniversary of Ireland joining European Community

By: Irish Post

News 2 years ago

I﻿rish postal service launches digital stamp

By: Connell McHugh

Latest
Travel 19 hours ago

Leitrim — low in population, high in character

By: Mal Rogers

Business 19 hours ago

Topshop returns to Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 19 hours ago

Another chapter in the De Dannan story

By: Michael McDonagh

Business 20 hours ago

Ireland's financial services hit record levels

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Complaint over DAA advert upheld by the Standards Authority

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

New report shows people in disadvantaged areas have a more negative view of migrants

By: Mark Murphy