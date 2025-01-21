Two men wanted in the Republic of Ireland and Lithuania extradited from Northern Ireland
Two men wanted in the Republic of Ireland and Lithuania extradited from Northern Ireland

TWO men who are wanted for offences in the Republic of Ireland and Lithuania have been extradited from Northern Ireland today.

A 31-year-old man, who is wanted to stand trial for dangerous driving causing death, was extradited to southern Ireland.

The offences relate to a collision in Donegal in April 2017 which resulted in the death of two people.

He is also due to stand trial for possession of a controlled drug for the purposes of sale and supply, an offence which happened in Donegal in July 2020.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland on September 15, 2022, and his extradition process was completed earlier today.

A second man also been extradited today, where he was returned to Lithuania to serve a prison sentence for fraud offences.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars in relation to offences carried out in 2016 and 2017.

He was arrested in Armagh in November 2024, and today saw the extradition proceedings against him completed with his successful return to Lithuania.

“The Police Service continues to work closely with our partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other jurisdictions,” Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

