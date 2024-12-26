Two police officers assaulted in Christmas Day attack

TWO police officers were assaulted when they attempted to break up a mob riding scramblers in West Belfast on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred at around 11am yesterday morning when officers were called to deal with anti-social behaviour in the Twinbrook area.

"We received a number of reports of multiple scramblers being driven in the Bell Steele Road, Glenbawn and Stewartstown Road areas at around 11am,” PSNI Inspector McCann said.

"Officers attended and were surrounded by a large group of people in the Glasvey Drive area, who assaulted two of our officers.

“One of the officers had a glass bottle thrown at him, cutting his hand.

“A second officer was kicked multiple times. A police car was also damaged during the incident.”

A man, ages 34 was arrested at the scene, the police force has confirmed.

"One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and use of a motorcycle failing to wear protective headgear,” Insp McCann said.

“He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries."

Inspector McCann added: "We are lucky we are not looking at a much more serious incident.

“Our officers work tirelessly to protect our communities and do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

"We urge the public to think about their use of scrambler and to learn the legalities surrounding their use. Scramblers do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off- road use only.”

An investigation has been launched to identify those involved in the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who can help identify those in the area at the time, or with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 401 of 25/12/24,” Insp McCann said.