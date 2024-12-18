Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath

GARDAÍ have arrested two teenagers after a man was left in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Co. Westmeath.

The two, both 17-year-old males, were arrested this morning and are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Midlands.

It follows the discovery of a man with serious injuries on Grove Street in Mullingar in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

The man, aged in his 30s, remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí at Mullingar say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the incident and have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage from the areas around Grove Street and Mullingar town centre between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.