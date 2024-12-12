Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland
News

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland

FIVE people have been arrested by officers investigating cocaine smuggling from the Republic of Ireland into the North.

Two women and three men were arrested following searches by PSNI officers at ten properties in Belfast this week.

Cars, cash and drugs were also seized during the operation, which took place across December 10 and 11.

A range of cars were also seized in the Belfast raids

The men, who are aged 34, 36, 46, and women, who are aged 24 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs, and criminal property offences.

All currently remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Sweeney from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch said: “From the recent searches across Belfast and Newtownabbey, our officers, supported by specialist police teams, seized suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, a sum of cash, mobile phones, and five high-value vehicles, including Range Rovers, a BMW and an Audi RS6.

High-value watches were among the items seized in the Belfast searches

“Two Rolex watches and a Breitling were also recovered, along with artwork and designer clothing.”

Det Insp Sweeney added: “We, alongside partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal activity.

“However, we also rely upon, and are grateful for, the support of local people and communities.

“I’m keen to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101."

See More: Belfast, Cocaine

Related

Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car
News 2 hours ago

Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car

By: Fiona Audley

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman
News 13 hours ago

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former school welfare officer from Co. Down jailed for sexually assaulting female pupils
News 4 days ago

Former school welfare officer from Co. Down jailed for sexually assaulting female pupils

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ireland's legal revolution: how recent court rulings and policy changes are reshaping law firms
News 1 day ago

Ireland's legal revolution: how recent court rulings and policy changes are reshaping law firms

By: Irish Post

Guinness in short supply at British pubs due to 'exceptional demand' for the black stuff
News 1 day ago

Guinness in short supply at British pubs due to 'exceptional demand' for the black stuff

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin Airport prepares for lower numbers over Christmas due to passenger cap
Travel 1 day ago

Dublin Airport prepares for lower numbers over Christmas due to passenger cap

By: Fiona Audley

An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai
Travel 1 day ago

An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai

By: Fiona Audley

Winter Solstice will be livestreamed from ancient Irish landmark
News 1 day ago

Winter Solstice will be livestreamed from ancient Irish landmark

By: Fiona Audley

'Heinous’ child predator who abused 47 victims jailed for 27 years
News 1 day ago

'Heinous’ child predator who abused 47 victims jailed for 27 years

By: Fiona Audley