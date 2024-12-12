Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland

FIVE people have been arrested by officers investigating cocaine smuggling from the Republic of Ireland into the North.

Two women and three men were arrested following searches by PSNI officers at ten properties in Belfast this week.

Cars, cash and drugs were also seized during the operation, which took place across December 10 and 11.

The men, who are aged 34, 36, 46, and women, who are aged 24 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs, and criminal property offences.

All currently remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Sweeney from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch said: “From the recent searches across Belfast and Newtownabbey, our officers, supported by specialist police teams, seized suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, a sum of cash, mobile phones, and five high-value vehicles, including Range Rovers, a BMW and an Audi RS6.

“Two Rolex watches and a Breitling were also recovered, along with artwork and designer clothing.”

Det Insp Sweeney added: “We, alongside partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal activity.

“However, we also rely upon, and are grateful for, the support of local people and communities.

“I’m keen to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101."