TYSON FURY has revealed he is weighing up a move into mixed martial arts and has been offered the opportunity to train under Conor McGregor.

The heavyweight boxing star is currently grabbing the headlines with a guest stint in the world of professional wrestling with the WWE.

He is due to take on Braun Strowman at a special event in Saudi Arabia later this week, while plans are also afoot for a boxing return and potential rematch with Deontay Wilder next year.

But speaking to Sky Sports at the recent NFL encounter between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley, Fury revealed he had “something big coming up” after his Pay-Per-View WWE debut.

“We might see Tyson Fury make his MMA debut this year too,” he said.

“It’s different but like I say Tyson Fury is taking over.

“Yeah I’ve been speaking to Conor (McGregor) about it and he’s willing to train me and it’s going to be good.

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

“I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, you saw my last fight with blood everywhere, it’s nothing new to me and all part of my heritage and upbringing so I’d love to get in there and smash someone up.

“He (McGregor) said any time you are ready, when you’ve got the time, let’s go to Dublin and start training. So I can’t wait to take him up on the offer.

“Who knows we might be on a double header, the Gypsy King and Conor McGregor.”

In the meantime, Fury is focused on impressing wrestling fans this coming week and is confident of doing exactly that.

“Everyone is going to be quietly surprised when they see me on Thursday night over in Saudi Arabia performing on the world’s biggest stage,” he said.

“It depends on what I want to do with it. Let’s get this fight out the way first and we will see where we go from there.”