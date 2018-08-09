US police arrest man over damage to historic fountain installed by Irish emigrant from Tipperary
News

Michael A. hansen and John Morrissey (Images: Saratoga Springs PD / Public Domain)

POLICE in America have arrested a man after a historic fountain installed in 1870 by an Irish emigrant from Tipperary was damaged.

Michael A. Hansen, 30, from Saratoga Springs was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal mischief in the second degree.

Hansen allegedly knocked over and damaged the Morrissey Fountain outside the Canfield Casino in Congress Park at 2.15am on Tuesday.

The fountain was installed by John Morrissey in 1870 when he opened what was then the Saratoga Club House casino.

Boxing champion

Morrissey immigrated to Troy, New York, with his parents in 1833 at the age of two.

A bare-knuckle boxing champion, he also served two terms as a congressman for New York’s Fifth District and was twice elected to the New York Senate.

His casino’s patrons reputedly included US presidents and novelist Mark Twain.

A professional gambler, Morrissey was tried three times for the murder of boxing and political rival Bill Pool, however each trial ended in a hung jury.

He died from pneumonia on May 1, 1878 at the age of 47.

Damage

The Morrissey Fountain outside the casino was pushed off its base in the early hours of Tuesday and left lying on the ground.

It has since been removed by the Department of Public Works, however the total extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.

Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested Hansen based on tips received following the release of surveillance photos.

Police located Hansen on Tuesday afternoon and he is currently being held in police custody pending arraignment.

