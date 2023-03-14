US President Joe Biden confirms visit to Ireland to mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has confirmed he plans to visit Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking at a press conference in California this afternoon, following a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Point Loma naval base, the President said it was his intention to visit both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland next month.

Biden responded positively to an invite from Mr Sunak, who said: "I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I know it's something very special and personal to you - we'd love to have you over."

Biden said: "Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday. It's my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

The Belfast Agreement, which is widely referred to as the Good Friday Agreement, was signed on April 10, 1998, bringing an end to three decades of Troubles conflict in the North.