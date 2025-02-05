'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men
POLICE have described the actions of a gang of masked men who threatened a mother-of-five in her Co. Down home as 'utter cowardice'.

The incident occurred in the Carrickmannin Gardens area of Bangor on Tuesday night and has seen police increase patrols in the area.

Officers have spoken with the woman and a detective-led investigation into a report of intimidation has commenced.

"A number of masked men entered the house and made threats to the woman who was in her home along with her five young children last night around 7.45pm," said Detective Sergeant Bell of the PSNI.

"This is utter cowardice and these men have nothing to offer their community whatsoever. I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.

"Incidents like this will not be tolerated in the district and no individual should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

"Due to this, our patrols have been increased in the area today to provide reassurance to the local community, who simply want to live in peace."

DS Bell added: "I must also remind the public that intimidating a person at their home is a criminal offence which can carry five years in prison.

"If you or someone you know is being intimidated, please report it to police."

Enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them via 101.

