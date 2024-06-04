Grandmother found dead at home named as murder investigation launched
AN 81-YEAR-OLD woman who was found dead in her home in Co. Down has been named as a murder investigation is launched.

Patricia ‘Patsy’ Aust’s body was found in the living room of her house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor on the evening of June 2.

“Officers responded to a report of the death of a woman in a house, just off the Clandeboye Road, on the evening of Sunday 2 June,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, said.

“Sadly, the lady, whom we can now name as Patricia Aust, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patricia ‘Patsy’ Aust was 81 years old

“Patricia, also known as Patsy, was 81 years old,” he explained.

“My thoughts, and that of my team, are first and foremost with her loved ones at this distressing time.”

Ms Aust is reported to have regularly attended St Andrew's Presbyterian Church with her grandson.

The minister of the church said the community was in shock following her death.

An 85-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the PSNI has confirmed. He remains in custody.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101,” Det Chf Insp McGuinness said.

“If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward please get in touch.”

The police are currently not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

