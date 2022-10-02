Van search uncovers £400,000 worth of cannabis hidden in wardrobe

A MAN has been arrested in Belfast after authorities uncovered £400,000 worth of cannabis hidden in a wardrobe in the back of a van.

The discovery was made at Belfast Harbour by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, working alongside Belfast Harbour Police.

Officers discovered the 27 kilograms of cannabis after the vehicle was stopped and searched on Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning and remains in custody.

'Exploitation'

"This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities," said Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney.

He added: "I wish to be absolutely clear — this type of large-scale importation is conducted by sophisticated organised crime gangs, both paramilitary and otherwise.

"These gangs are utterly ruthless in their exploitation of the most vulnerable in our society and they cause this misery for no other reason than personal profit."

DI Sweeney urged anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call police on the non-emergency number, 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.