Victim named in Co. Armagh murder investigation as 23-year-old Odhran Kelly

POLICE carrying out a murder investigation in Lurgan have named the deceased as 23-year-old local man Odhran Kelly.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of Mr Kelly's body beside a burning car in the Co. Armagh town at around 4.45am on Sunday.

Detectives say there is no connection between Mr Kelly's death and organised crime but are keen to speak to three people captured on CCTV close to the scene.

'Terrible loss'

"A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area of the town on Sunday, December 3," said Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly.

"A post mortem examination has now taken place and the deceased has been formally identified as Odhran Kelly.

"My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly's family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss."

He added: "While our investigation is at an early stage, I do not believe there is an organised crime link.

"We do know that, tragically, Odhran's body was found beside a burning car in the Maple Court area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"I'm keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV, walking not far from this car.

"I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.

"If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101."

Appeal

The three people arrested — two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man — remain in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to appeal for information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, which can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.