Two churches burgled in Co. Armagh village on Christmas Day
News

Two churches burgled in Co. Armagh village on Christmas Day

St Michael’s Catholic Church on Dundalk Street in Newtownhamilton was one of the two churches targeted (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE are appealing for information after two churches were burgled in a Co. Armagh village on Christmas Day.

The churches targeted were St Michael's Catholic Church on Dundalk Street in Newtownhamilton and the nearby Second Newtownhamilton Presbyterian Church on Castleblayney Street.

Entry was gained to the churches sometime between 3pm on Christmas Day and 9am on St Stephen's Day, during which damage was caused to both buildings.

A number of items were taken including electronic speakers and a wall clock.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have noted suspicious activity in the area of these places of worship in particular around Dundalk Road, Newtownhamilton and Castleblaney Street, Newtownhamilton during this time frame," said Sergeant Nelson of the PSNI.

"Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team are also aware of these incidents and have increased patrols in these areas.

"I would ask that members of the public continue to be vigilant and report to police any suspicious activity around places of worship."

Police have appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area or who may have footage that could assist the investigation to contact them on 101.

See More: Armagh

Related
News 1 week ago

Pair who placed camera on ex-police officer's driveway are jailed for terror offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Investigation continues after gang attacks Co. Armagh pensioner and attempts to set him on fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Co. Armagh primary school pays tribute to 'much-loved' staff member who died following collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 2 days ago

Chris Walley has a starring role in a West End revival of his favourite play – but it’s not without its challenges

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Irish academic appointed chief scientist at the UN

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

New network will research drug and alcohol addiction in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 3 days ago

Unwrap these literary treats for Christmas

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Man arrested in Brazil believed to be linked to Daniel Aruebose case

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Man stabbed after having liquid thrown in face during Co. Down attack

By: Gerard Donaghy