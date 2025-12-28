Two churches burgled in Co. Armagh village on Christmas Day

POLICE are appealing for information after two churches were burgled in a Co. Armagh village on Christmas Day.

The churches targeted were St Michael's Catholic Church on Dundalk Street in Newtownhamilton and the nearby Second Newtownhamilton Presbyterian Church on Castleblayney Street.

Entry was gained to the churches sometime between 3pm on Christmas Day and 9am on St Stephen's Day, during which damage was caused to both buildings.

A number of items were taken including electronic speakers and a wall clock.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have noted suspicious activity in the area of these places of worship in particular around Dundalk Road, Newtownhamilton and Castleblaney Street, Newtownhamilton during this time frame," said Sergeant Nelson of the PSNI.

"Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team are also aware of these incidents and have increased patrols in these areas.

"I would ask that members of the public continue to be vigilant and report to police any suspicious activity around places of worship."

Police have appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area or who may have footage that could assist the investigation to contact them on 101.