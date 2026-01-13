Two men arrested following attempted burglary at Armagh pub

TWO men have been arrested following an attempted burglary at a pub in Co. Armagh.

Police were called at around 6.10am on the morning of January 11 after two people were seen on the roof of the premises in the Main Street area of Belleeks.

“Two men were observed on the roof of the property – and when alerted by members of the public, they fled the scene in a blue car,” the PSNI’s Inspector Ritchie said.

“A short distance away, police located and stopped the offending vehicle which was being driven erratically and at speed,’ he added.

“Officers arrested the occupants inside – two men aged 33 and 47.

“They were arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted burglary, and burglary with intent to steal.”

Both men have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help enquiries, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 309 11/01/26,” they said in a statement.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form,” they added.