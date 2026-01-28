Police investigate petrol bomb attack on Co. Armagh house
News

Police investigate petrol bomb attack on Co. Armagh house

POLICE are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack on a house in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Bunker Hill area of Markethill in the early hours of this morning.

No one was in the building at the time of the attack, although police say damage was caused to the property and have now appealed for witnesses.

"We received a report at approximately 3.40am today, Wednesday, January 28, after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Bunker Hill area," said Inspector Moffett of the PSNI.

"On officers' arrival, black scorch marks were noted to the front living room window frame and front door.

"Evidence of a petrol bomb was also observed — and a window pane had been broken.

"Thankfully, the property was unoccupied at the time — with no injuries reported.

"Our enquiries are ongoing today to determine a motive and who was involved.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the report."

