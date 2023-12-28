Victim of Boxing Day murder named as Michael Murphy
News

Victim of Boxing Day murder named as Michael Murphy

POLICE have named the victim of a fatal Boxing Day attack in east London as 49-year-old Michael John Murphy.

Officers were called to reports of stabbing at 3am on December 26 in the Cranwood Street area of EC1, following an argument in the street.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended a found a 49-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Despite their efforts, he died as a result of his injuries,” they confirmed.

“His next of kin have been informed and while formal identification awaits, he can be named as Michael John Murphy,” they added.

Mr Murphy’s family are currently being supported by “specially trained officers”, the police force confirmed.

Detectives are now appealing to the public for information relating to his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We are continuing to piece together the events that led to Michael sustaining his injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the Cranwood Street area on Boxing Day morning to come forward.

“Our initial enquiries have confirmed they was an argument in the street in the moments prior to Michael being stabbed involving a group of up to ten people which local residents may have heard.

He added: “Work is ongoing to identify those involved and I would ask anyone who can help us to do this to get in touch.”

See More: Boxing Day Murder

Related

Sex offender extradited from southern Ireland to the North
News 1 hour ago

Sex offender extradited from southern Ireland to the North

By: Fiona Audley

Popular medieval banquet fuels significant increase in visitors to Irish castle
News 1 day ago

Popular medieval banquet fuels significant increase in visitors to Irish castle

By: Fiona Audley

King Charles presents waste industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan with OBE
News 1 day ago

King Charles presents waste industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan with OBE

By: Irish Post

Latest

Jamie Dornan tells all as The Tourist returns to our screens
Entertainment 1 day ago

Jamie Dornan tells all as The Tourist returns to our screens

By: Irish Post

The changing of the green – how Shane MacGowan’s death marked the end of an era for diaspora
Comment 1 day ago

The changing of the green – how Shane MacGowan’s death marked the end of an era for diaspora

By: Rob Brennan

Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll
Life & Style 1 day ago

Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll

By: Fiona Audley

TOP READS: These 13 Irish books offer something for everyone this festive season
Entertainment 1 day ago

TOP READS: These 13 Irish books offer something for everyone this festive season

By: Fiona Audley

ARTS REVIEW: A lookback over the Irish cultural scene in 2023
Entertainment 2 days ago

ARTS REVIEW: A lookback over the Irish cultural scene in 2023

By: Fiona Audley