Victim of Boxing Day murder named as Michael Murphy

POLICE have named the victim of a fatal Boxing Day attack in east London as 49-year-old Michael John Murphy.

Officers were called to reports of stabbing at 3am on December 26 in the Cranwood Street area of EC1, following an argument in the street.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended a found a 49-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Despite their efforts, he died as a result of his injuries,” they confirmed.

“His next of kin have been informed and while formal identification awaits, he can be named as Michael John Murphy,” they added.

Mr Murphy’s family are currently being supported by “specially trained officers”, the police force confirmed.

Detectives are now appealing to the public for information relating to his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We are continuing to piece together the events that led to Michael sustaining his injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the Cranwood Street area on Boxing Day morning to come forward.

“Our initial enquiries have confirmed they was an argument in the street in the moments prior to Michael being stabbed involving a group of up to ten people which local residents may have heard.

He added: “Work is ongoing to identify those involved and I would ask anyone who can help us to do this to get in touch.”