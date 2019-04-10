Warner Bros launch legal action against Donald Trump over Batman music
WARNER BROTHERS is taking legal action against Donald Trump after he used music from a Batman film in a tweet.

The US President used Han Zimmer’s Why Do We Fall as the soundtrack for a two-minute video created for his 2020 re-election campaign.

The piece of music originally featured on Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight.

President Trump’s video also featured the title cards originally used in the DC Comics adaptation and was posted alongside the caption: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A statement from Warner Bros read: “The use of Warner Bros’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorised. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

The tweet still features om President Trump’s Twitter timeline, but the video has been take off the site and replaced with a message saying: “This video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

It’s not the first time the President has taken inspiration from pop culture.

During a previous period of heightened tensions with Iran, he tweeted out a Game of Thrones-style poster with the slogan/warning: “Sanctions are coming”.

It’s also not the first time Trump has landed himself in hot water over his use of music with the Rolling Stones among those to previously object to his use of their music during campaigning.

