Police in London dress as Batman and Robin to snare gang behind illegal gambling

POLICE officers in London came up with an unconventional way to snare a gang behind illegal gambling, by dressing up as caped superhero duo Batman and Robin.

With local Metropolitan Police officers becoming so well known to the offenders, the force opted for the unique approach to tackle the influx of illegal gambling on Westminster Bridge.

As a result, two men have been arrested and convicted.

The illegal gambling gangs target tourists in the area with games such as the 'three cups challenge' or 'shell game'.

In order to catch them in action, Inspector Darren Watson and Police Constable Abdi Osman donned their alter ego Batman and Robin costumes and launched their superhero mission.

"We know that two repeat offenders have been operating on Westminster Bridge and have come to recognise me and my team from our patrols," said Insp. Watson.

POW! Officers disguised as Batman & Robin catch scammers red-handed on Westminster Bridge 🦸‍♂️ Street scammers flee when they spot uniformed officers, so our local policing team are deploying creative tactics to protect the public.

#CrimeFightingHeroes pic.twitter.com/k5bZ6dJhfr — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 11, 2025

"I knew that if we were going to catch them we would have the think outside the box, and then I remembered that I had Batman and Robin costumes to hand which could come in use.

"Although dressing up may not be the most conventional policing method, we were thrilled to see that in this case it worked perfectly and the team were able to get some great results, taking these people off the street and protecting tourists and Londoners from being fleeced."

Eugen Stocia, 32, of no fixed address and Constica-Gherorghe Barbu, 53, of Herbert Road, Greenwich were arrested on Saturday, February 15 for providing the facilities to gamble.

Barbu was convicted at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 17 after being remanded by police and fined £925.

Stocia was this week convicted in his absence at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 10, after failing to appear in court.

A warrant is out for his arrest, though reports that Superman is on the case are as yet unconfirmed.