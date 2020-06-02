MEMBERS OF over 300 churches from across Ireland have come together to raise spirits during the coronavirus pandemic with a gorgeous rendition of a hymn that is over 1000 years old.

The Irish Blessing project (Beannacht uile-Éireann) took inspiration from a number of churches across the globe who have been performing the millennium-old hymn during the pandemic which has swept the world.

Individuals from over 300 Christian churches and organisations, from every single county across the island of Ireland, came together to submit self-recordings of vocals and instrumentals of "Be Thou My Vision", in what is becoming a symbol of hope for believers during this tragic time.

Organisers of the video said they "wanted to honour that inspiration, whilst at the same time honouring the unique history and culture of our island.

"So we chose a song that would resonate across the island, with every denomination and cultural grouping, one that could be used as a platform to sing a Blessing over our land, all our key-workers and those they are caring for.

"“Be Thou My Vision” is just such a hymn written over 1000 years ago," a spokesperson continued.

"It reminds us of the One to whom we should look in this time of pandemic, whose presence is our light, the source of our wisdom, in whom we find our treasure and where we find victory."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praised the "lovely gesture from more than 300 churches from right across the island, who've come together to sing in honour of our frontline staff".

All profits from the song and video will be going to charities Christian Aid Ireland, Trócaire and Tearfund Ireland, and an Irish Sign Language version of The Irish Blessing will soon be released from the same channel in the coming days.