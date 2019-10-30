THERE WAS chaos in Dublin city yesterday evening as the Dublin Fire Brigade tackled a blaze in a derelict house on a busy street.

Rush-hour traffic was brought to a standstill as four fire engines rushed to Leonard's Corner, off the South Circular Road in Dublin 8, in an effort to control the blaze.

The brigade released a video of the fire which shows the entire road of Clanbrassil Street closed to traffic, and said they believed the fire to have been caused by a bonfire stockpile which was set alight and subsequently spread to the nearby buildings.

Video footage of a fire today that severely disrupted rush hour traffic. Reports of a bonfire stockpile set alight led to a building fire that took 4 fire engines to extinguish at Leonards Corner / Clanbrassil St #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/FrjrgfcHXH — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2019

Advertisement

In the video, garda vehicles, several fire trucks and approximately 20 members of the fire brigade are present at the scene as the brigade battle to extinguish the blaze.

While there have been no reports of casualties resulting from the fire, some businesses in the area were affected, with one family-run bar and kitchen, 57 The Headline, taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

They released CCTV footage which shows the alleged perpetrators along with a caption sarcastically congratulating the parents of the youths.

The business said:

“Dear parents of these kids, they set a building on fire, brought the streets to a halt, and used several emergency services who are probably needed elsewhere.

Oh and we have no power so we have to close.

Thanks a mil, good job”.

Dear parent's of these kids, they set a building on fire, brought the streets to a halt, and used several emergency services who are probably needed elsewhere . Oh and we have no power so we have to close. Thanks a mil, good job pic.twitter.com/RzDLDICIY3 — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) October 29, 2019

Advertisement

The palpably frustrated business then tweeted electric network ESB asking to whom they should send the bill after they were forced to throw out food and send away customers when the network cut their power without any notice.

With Halloween celebrations set to be in full swing tomorrow, citizens are now being asked to report any bonfire stockpiles they may find in order to prevent a similar incident.