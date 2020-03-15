WATCH: Housebound Spanish public take to balconies to applaud country’s heroic health workers
News

WATCH: Housebound Spanish public take to balconies to applaud country’s heroic health workers

THE PEOPLE of Spain paid tribute to the heroic efforts of the country’s healthcare workers with a round of applause which could be heard ringing out across the empty streets of the coronavirus-hit nation last night. 

It followed the broadcast of a public service announcement by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, confirming a partial lockdown of the country in the face of mounting cases of coronavirus. 

The measures include the closure of bars, restaurants and other venues as well as new restrictions on travel as part of a 15-day state of emergency. 

After the broadcast, residents in some Spanish cities took to balconies to cheer and applaud as part of a show of appreciation for the nation’s health workers dealing with the virus and care providers supplying the elderly and infirm with food and other necessary supplies during the necessary quarantine.

Footage of the special mark of respect surfaced on social media, alongside the captions “aplauso sanitario”, (I applaud the health services) and “quedate en casa” (stay at home). 

Advertisement

Advertisement

People living in cities like Madrid, Barcelona and Murcia have already taken drastic steps to halt the spread of the virus by remaining indoors during the pandemic. 

A total of 288 people have died from coronavirus in Spain since the outbreak of the virus. 

At the time of writing, the number of confirmed cases in the region has risen to 7,753, up significantly on the 5,700 cases reported just 24 hours earlier. 

Roughly half of these cases are concentrated around the Spanish capital of Madrid. 

Advertisement

See More: Coronavirus, Viral Video

Related

Conor McGregor pays emotional tribute to aunt following her death and hits out at ‘stupid’ coronavirus
News 2 hours ago

Conor McGregor pays emotional tribute to aunt following her death and hits out at ‘stupid’ coronavirus

By: Jack Beresford

Revellers filmed singing and dancing arm-in-arm in packed Dublin pub despite coronavirus warnings
News 3 hours ago

Revellers filmed singing and dancing arm-in-arm in packed Dublin pub despite coronavirus warnings

By: Jack Beresford

Italians sing to each other from their windows in charming display of unity amid coronavirus lockdown
News 1 day ago

Italians sing to each other from their windows in charming display of unity amid coronavirus lockdown

By: Harry Brent

Latest

10 classic St Patrick's Day episodes from US TV Shows past and present to enjoy while self-isolating
News 3 hours ago

10 classic St Patrick's Day episodes from US TV Shows past and present to enjoy while self-isolating

By: Jack Beresford

10 fascinating things about St Patrick's Day you might not know
Life & Style 5 hours ago

10 fascinating things about St Patrick's Day you might not know

By: Jack Beresford

Irish people returning from Cheltenham will not be required to self-isolate
News 1 day ago

Irish people returning from Cheltenham will not be required to self-isolate

By: Harry Brent

Gorgeous traditional Irish pub goes up for rent in County Mayo town on doorstep of Wild Atlantic Way
Out & About 1 day ago

Gorgeous traditional Irish pub goes up for rent in County Mayo town on doorstep of Wild Atlantic Way

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dublin restaurant offers Irish doctors and nurses free meals during ongoing coronavirus crisis
News 1 day ago

Dublin restaurant offers Irish doctors and nurses free meals during ongoing coronavirus crisis

By: Harry Brent