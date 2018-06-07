Where to watch The Irish Post Music Awards live tonight
Tonight you can enjoy an annual celebration of Irish music as the INEC Killarney hosts the Irish Post Music Awards.

Ten of the country’s top acts will be performing at the awards under one roof for an incredible night of Irish music.

Music legend Phil Coulter will share the stage with a stellar line-up, including The Blizzards, The High Kings, Cliona Hogan, Una Healy, Ryan McMullan and Beoga – fresh from supporting Ed Sheeran on his Irish tour.

Hosted by Síle Seoige and Malachi Cush, 90 minutes of live music and entertainment will include 10 electric performances and nine awards, including Best Country, Best Folk and Best Pop/Rock. A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be revealed tonight.

Winners have been picked by a panel of distinguished judges and a public vote.

An Outstanding Contribution to Songwriting, Best Album and Best Single will also be honoured on the evening alongside a Best Indie Award and Outstanding Contribution to TV/Radio.

Tonight’s awards will be live from 9.30pm on TG4 on television in Ireland, TG4 Player online or The Irish Post Facebook page.

