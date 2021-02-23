WATCH: James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan speaks of missing 'beautiful Irish landscape' in new Tourism Ireland video
WATCH: James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan speaks of missing 'beautiful Irish landscape' in new Tourism Ireland video

TOURISM IRELAND has teamed up with Pierce Brosnan to produce a lovely new video celebrating the beauty of the Emerald Isle.

The James Bond star spoke about his love for Ireland and its "beautiful landscape," and lavished praise upon scenic Co. Kerry - where his father was from.

Brosnan stressed how much he missed visiting the land of his birth, stressing that "the sheer stamina and life-force of the Irish people" was something to be truly admired.

The 67-year-old aptly described Ireland as "the greatest gift of poetry and storytelling" and set hearts racing at the prospect of holidays once again, following a year of Covid-19 lockdown.

"What's not to love about Ireland?" Brosnan began.

"This tiny island that has shown the greatest gift of poetry and storytelling.

"I love the Kerry coastline, I love the Ring of Kerry. My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerry man so I try to go back there as often as I can.

"What do I miss about Ireland? It's the people. The sheer stamina and life force of Irish people from this great, beautiful landscape.

"I'm a Navan man, County Meath. I left Ireland when I was a boy, when I was 11. So over the many decades now going back, there's always something great to discover."

His heartfelt message was accompanied by dozens of staggering images and clips of Ireland's natural and cultural beauty.

It makes it easy to understand why so many Irish folk who move abroad, just like Brosnan, are so keen to come back and visit.
