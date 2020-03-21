WATCH: People self-isolating in Dublin flats pass the time with a giant game of bingo

THE RESIDENTS of a block of flats in Dublin have found an innovative way to while away the hours during Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown.

With most people confined to their homes during this difficult time, boredom has proven rife.

However, footage has emerged of a group of Irish neighbours who have got together for one massive game of bingo.

It’s an impressive sight to see, with residents taking to their balconies to play along while the numbers are called out over a speaker.

With millions facing lockdown across the continent, social media has become a haven for content of this kind.

Fans have already been treated to clips of sing-songs, game of tennis, exercise clauses and rounds of applause – but the Irish do things a little different.

Not that anyone is complaining, of course, with these efforts going down a storm online.

Footage of the bingo-playing antics has already racked up some 130,000 combined views.

It’s also lifted the spirits of countless others across the country and beyond.

Commenting on the footage, on Twitter user applauded the creative efforts, writing “Trust the Irish to find a way”.

Another appeared eager to follow suit, writing “Might get this going in my estate”.

While a third speculated on the prizes available, writing "Top prize 2 Dozen double velvet toilet rolls."

With the lockdown likely to go on for the next few weeks if not months, this might not be the last we see of balcony bingo in Ireland or the rest of the watching world.