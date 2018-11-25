WATCH: Tear-jerking £50 short film dubbed superior to John Lewis’ big-budget Christmas ad

A MOVING two-minute film produced for just £50 has been branded superior to John Lewis’ Christmas ad after going viral.

Phil Beastall, 32, made Love Is a Gift in 2014 and posted it online following the debut of John Lewis’ annual offering.

The film (below) shows a young man eagerly awaiting Christmas before a poignant finale when his gift is revealed.

The tear-jerker has since racked up millions of views with many declaring it the winner in the Christmas ad stakes.

Advertisement

His viral hit was made for just £50, while John Lewis’ Elton John-themed effort was in the £7million ballpark, according to Metro.

Fans have said they were left in tears after watching it, amid calls for John Lewis to hire Beastall to helm their 2019 advert.

What the heck sitting crying my eyes out in work at that guy who made the short film for £50. Omfg John Lewis needs to hire him — Danielle Smith 🔮 (@DaaaaniSmith) November 23, 2018

It’s fab....@jlandpartners should hire this guy next year 🎄❤️ — anna johnson (@anna_bella_may) November 24, 2018

This just made me cry. @jlandpartners should take note and hire the film makers @philbeastall for next year. Don’t give Elton John any more bloody royalties he doesn’t need https://t.co/urofiVESI6 #LoveIsAGift — Sarah Jane (@twisterella33) November 23, 2018

Advertisement

Such a great video well done had me crying at the end loved it @jlandpartners watch and weep then hire this guy for next years advert — multi-fandom (@outlander_fifty) November 23, 2018

@jlandpartners as much as I loved your Elton John Christmas Ad, Phil's ad brought me to tears. You need to hire him for next years Christmas ad #LoveIsAGift — Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) November 23, 2018

Beastall, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, said he was overwhelmed by the response to his film.

“This last week has ben absolutely incredible, it’s probably been the best week of my life,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m just over the moon with the response that I’ve had, I never ever expected this to happen.”

Celebrities have also been left in tears by the film, with Good Morning Britain host Susannah Reid saying it is ‘what Christmas is all about’.

A reminder of what Christmas is about. #LoveIsAGift @philbeastall made this beautiful film. https://t.co/B08Bhyb1rI — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 24, 2018

Xmas advert off is over - @philbeastall wins hands down. This is quite breathtaking and prepare yourself incredibly emotional. We all love it, now where’s the rest of the tissues.....😭 #loveitagift https://t.co/5LTB0fy5bs — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 23, 2018

If you do anything today... please watch this short film from @philbeastall it’s incredible. Trust me... and watch. https://t.co/HChMlBX7xj #christmas #love — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) November 20, 2018

Advertisement

Extremely powerful Ad. Really really beautiful xxx — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) November 24, 2018