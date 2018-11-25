WATCH: Tear-jerking £50 short film dubbed superior to John Lewis’ big-budget Christmas ad
WATCH: Tear-jerking £50 short film dubbed superior to John Lewis’ big-budget Christmas ad

(Image: Phil Beastall)

A MOVING two-minute film produced for just £50 has been branded superior to John Lewis’ Christmas ad after going viral.

Phil Beastall, 32, made Love Is a Gift in 2014 and posted it online following the debut of John Lewis’ annual offering.

The film (below) shows a young man eagerly awaiting Christmas before a poignant finale when his gift is revealed.

The tear-jerker has since racked up millions of views with many declaring it the winner in the Christmas ad stakes.

His viral hit was made for just £50, while John Lewis’ Elton John-themed effort was in the £7million ballpark, according to Metro.

Fans have said they were left in tears after watching it, amid calls for John Lewis to hire Beastall to helm their 2019 advert.

Beastall, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, said he was overwhelmed by the response to his film.

“This last week has ben absolutely incredible, it’s probably been the best week of my life,” he said.

“I’m just over the moon with the response that I’ve had, I never ever expected this to happen.”

Celebrities have also been left in tears by the film, with Good Morning Britain host Susannah Reid saying it is ‘what Christmas is all about’.

