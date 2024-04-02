‘We are heartbroken’: Tributes following death of Irish woman attacked in New York bar

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irish woman who was stabbed while working in a bar in New York.

Longford native Sarah McNally was attacked at the Ceili House Bar in Maspath, Queens on Saturday, March 30.

The 41-year-old, who hailed from Longford Town, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries the New York Police Department (NYPD) have confirmed.

It is reported that she was stabbed by a 40-year-old man who also received wounds to his back and neck.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) said the incident happened at around 6.30pm.

“Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck,” they said.

“EMS responded and transported both aided individuals to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

“The 41-year-old female was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff,” they added.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”

Paying tribute, Sarah’s aunt, Mary McNally said “rest in peace my beautiful niece, Sarah”.

“We are heartbroken,” she added. "Love you always.”

Another aunt, Mary Gaffney also paid tribute, saying her "beatiful niece" was "taken too soon".

Floral tributes have been left at the Irish bar where Ms McNally was attacked.

It has been confirmed that the Kevin Bell Trust is liaising with the NYPD to make arrangements to bring Ms McNally’s remains home to Longford.

Local TD Joe Flaherty said she had a "very strong bond" with her hometown and the family and friends she had there.

He added that the area has been left "numbed and shocked" by her death.