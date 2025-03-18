Tánaiste continues St Patrick’s week networking with series of meetings in New York

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris will embark on a series of meetings in New York today as his St Partick’s week networking continues.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has been in the US since March 15, where he began his trip in Philadelphia.

During his time in the city, he met with Irish companies doing business in the US and American businesses that have invested in Ireland.

He also met with members of the diaspora and political leaders and on March 16 he walked in Philadelphia’s St Patrick’s parade

Yesterday he walked in the New York St Patrick’s parade, which he described as “an honour”.

The Tánaiste said it was “an iconic parade and a celebration of all that is good about Ireland”.

He added that it was “great to see so many Irish people, Irish-American people and friends of Ireland” who had turned out to enjoy the annual event.

Today his St Patrick’s programme continues in the city, with a meeting with the Digital Irish organisation at Bank of Ireland’s NYC hub.

Mr Harris will “discuss Ireland’s support for entrepreneurship and innovation and building an effective start-up ecosystem” during the session, a spokesperson for his office said.

“The Tánaiste then has an intensive schedule of meetings with senior corporate decision makers in major American multinationals, to discuss global economic trends, the transatlantic trade and investment environment, and the Irish-US economic relationship, including current and future opportunities,” they added.

Later today, Mr Harris will attend an event hosted by Tourism Ireland promoting the Ryder Cup, which will take place at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick in 2027.

The gathering is set to explore tourism and economic opportunities for US and Irish business that the sporting event will present.

“Protecting and deepening our mutually beneficial economic relationship with the United States is a core task for the Government,” Mr Harris said of today’s meetings.

“At a time of uncertainty in the global economy, engaging directly with key economic partners in New York, one of the great business and financial capitals of the world, is a priority for me as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade,” he added.

“As I lead Ireland’s response to the evolving challenges in the international trading environment, working closely with our EU partners, I intend to continually engage with partners and stakeholders, including business leaders in the US and in Ireland with a significant stake in the global economy and Ireland’s economic future.”