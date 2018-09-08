The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one

Typically Irish weather.

Today's weather will hold some dry periods in the North and East but further rain at times and the rain will become more widespread and persistent by early evening.

Highest temperatures to reach between 15 to 17 degrees Celsius, fresh Southwesterly winds along Southern coasts with lighter winds further North.

For tonight, there's due to be further outbreaks of rain tonight with some dry periods also. Lows of 10 or 11 degrees Celsius in moderate West to Southwest breezes, strengthening along Northwestern coasts.

Sunday will be a blustery and bright day with some sunny spells.

Early morning showers will be fairly widespread but by afternoon the showers will mainly affect Ulster and north Connacht with some of them heavy. Elsewhere turning generally dry. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong along the North and Northwest Coast.