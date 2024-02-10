Labour for Irish Unity (LFIU) is presenting a Zoom webinar, open to all, on the paradox of Lindsay Crawford known as “the Protestant Sinn Feiner”

February 19, 7.30pm

Historian Geoff Bell, is giving a talk: Lindsay Crawford - Orangeman turned Irish rebel in the 1900s. Is there a lesson for today?

Robert Lindsay Crawford (1868–1945) was an Irish Protestant politician and journalist who shifted in his loyalties from unionism and the Orange Order to the fight for Irish independence. Through his new movement the Independent Orange Order, of which he was a co-founder, he hoped to foster Irish reconciliation and democracy.

Ultimately, he couldn’t make that circle square, and became a committed Irish nationalist mobilising support in Canada for Irish self-determination.

Historian Geoff Bell was born in Belfast and has written extensively about Ireland. His most recent book The Twilight of Unionism: Ulster and the Future of Northern Ireland’ was launched in the London Irish Centre in November 2022. He continues to be Political Education officer for Labour For Irish Unity.

If you would like a zoom link to take part in this event on

send an email to the following address and you'll get the Zoom link: [email protected]