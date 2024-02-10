Webinar on a Northern paradox — a Labour for Irish Unity event
News

Webinar on a Northern paradox — a Labour for Irish Unity event

Labour for Irish Unity (LFIU) is presenting a Zoom webinar, open to all, on the paradox of Lindsay Crawford known as “the Protestant Sinn Feiner”

February 19, 7.30pm

Lindsay Crawford (picture Wikipedia)

Historian Geoff Bell, is giving a talk: Lindsay Crawford - Orangeman turned Irish rebel in the 1900s. Is there a lesson for today?

Robert Lindsay Crawford (1868–1945) was an Irish Protestant politician and journalist who shifted in his loyalties from unionism and the Orange Order to the fight for Irish independence. Through his new movement the Independent Orange Order, of which he was a co-founder, he hoped to foster Irish reconciliation and democracy.

Ultimately, he couldn’t make that circle square, and became a committed Irish nationalist mobilising support in Canada for Irish self-determination.

Historian Geoff Bell was born in Belfast and has written extensively about Ireland. His most recent book The Twilight of Unionism: Ulster and the Future of Northern Ireland’ was launched in the London Irish Centre in November 2022. He continues to be Political Education officer for Labour For Irish Unity.

If you would like a zoom link to take part in this event on

February 19, 7.30pm

 

send an email to the following address and you'll get the Zoom link: [email protected]

 

 

See More: History, Irish Unity, Labour Party

Related

Farmer pleads guilty to water pollution after fish found dead in River Lagan
News 2 days ago

Farmer pleads guilty to water pollution after fish found dead in River Lagan

By: Fiona Audley

New restrictions on timber exports from Scotland to Ireland to stop spread of deadly bark beetle
News 2 days ago

New restrictions on timber exports from Scotland to Ireland to stop spread of deadly bark beetle

By: Fiona Audley

Two men and one woman arrested over suspected arson attack at derelict Dublin pub
News 2 days ago

Two men and one woman arrested over suspected arson attack at derelict Dublin pub

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton will take place this weekend
News 2 days ago

State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton will take place this weekend

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí launch murder probe after discovery of man's body in Co. Cork
News 2 days ago

Gardaí launch murder probe after discovery of man's body in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man given place to stay after becoming homeless admits murdering host in 'senseless' attack
News 2 days ago

Man given place to stay after becoming homeless admits murdering host in 'senseless' attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Romance fraudster who conned four women out of more than £300,000 to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed
News 2 days ago

Romance fraudster who conned four women out of more than £300,000 to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed over 'deliberate and senseless' house fire that killed friend
News 2 days ago

Man jailed over 'deliberate and senseless' house fire that killed friend

By: Gerard Donaghy