Woman arrested at Dublin Airport after cannabis worth €380k found in baggage
A WOMAN has been arrested at Dublin Airport after cannabis worth an estimated €380k was found in her baggage.

The woman, aged in her 20s, had arrived on a flight from Thailand yesterday (March 31) when she was stopped by gardaí and Revenue officers.

The woman arrived in Dublin Airport on a flight from Thailand

“As a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 19kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €380,000,” a Garda spokesperson said today.

“The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Thailand.”

The drugs seized at Dublin Airport

The woman was arrested in relation to the seizure, and is currently being held at a Dublin Garda Station, while investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said: "These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."

