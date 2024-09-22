Woman arrested following house fire in Co. Cork

A WOMAN has been arrested following a fire at a house in Co. Cork this morning.

The blaze occurred at a residence on College Road in Cork city at around 1am.

Gardaí say a man was taken to University Hospital Cork for treatment following the fire, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

They added that a woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station in the Southern Region.

Extensive damage was caused to the property before the blaze was brought under control by local fire units.

Gardaí said the scene has been preserved and a technical examination is due to take place today.