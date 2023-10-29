Woman in her 80s dies in three-vehicle collision in Co. Cork

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a collision in Co. Cork involving an articulated truck and two cars.

The woman was a driver of one of the cars involved in the incident on Friday.

The female driver of the second car and a passenger in one of the cars, both aged in their 50s, have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Waterford on Saturday night.

Gardaí are now appealing for information in relation to both incidents.

Cork collision

The collision in Cork occurred on the N22 at Crookstown on Friday morning.

"The collision involved an articulated truck and two cars and happened at approximately 9.30am," said a garda spokesperson.

"The drivers of the cars, two females in their 80s & 50s, and a passenger of one of the cars, a male in his 50s, were all transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"One of the drivers, a woman in her 80s, has since passed away from her injuries."

Gardaí have appealed to any road users who were travelling in the area between 9.20am and 9.40am and who may have camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Waterford incident

Gardaí are also appealing for information relating to a fatal single-vehicle collision in Waterford.

The incident occurred on the N29, Port Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

"The two occupants of the car, both male and in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford," said a garda spokesperson.

"The driver was later pronounced deceased.

"Injuries to the passenger are not described as life-threatening."

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.