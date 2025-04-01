Woman jailed for glassing ex-partner at snooker hall
A WOMAN who smashed a pint glass into her ex-partner’s face has been jailed following a hearing at Swansea Crown Court.

Roisin Hannon, of Siloh Crescent in Landore, Swansea, was sentenced for 26 months after previously pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard that Hannon, 28, came across her ex during a night out at a snooker club in the Uplands area of Swansea on January 26 this year.

Roisin Hannon has been jailed

At around 1.10am, she poured her drink over the man before striking him with the glass, leaving him hospitalised with an arterial bleed, South Wales Police confirmed.

“This was a shameful act of violence which left the victim with serious injuries,” South Wales Police’s Acting Detective Inspector, Danielle Thorne said.

“Roisin Hannon did not care one bit about the wellbeing of the victim. Such violence has no place anywhere or at any time,” she added.

“She is now rightfully starting a term in prison, where hopefully she will reflect upon her actions and change her ways.”

