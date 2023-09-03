Woman says she has been 'made a target' after she was wrongly named on PSNI poster

A WOMAN says she fears for her life after she was wrongly named on a poster claiming to identify members of the PSNI.

On Friday, the force said a poster placed on a bus shelter in Co. Derry contained 'details of three serving officers'.

However, in a statement released through a solicitor, the woman says she has never worked for the police.

The PSNI has since released a further statement, confirming details on the poster are wrong.

'Imminent attack'

The poster appeared in the Chapel Road area of Dungiven on Thursday night.

It follows a major PSNI data breach last month in which details of all serving officers and staff were published online.

The PSNI said it had contacted those affected by the poster amid concerns over the welfare of officers, however the woman said she has never worked for the police 'in any capacity'.

"My personal information was written on the poster that was put up in Dungiven that linked myself, my partner and two other named individuals to the PSNI," read a statement released through Madden & Finucane Solicitors.

"I live in a small rural village and everyone in the area who has seen the poster thinks that it is referring to me, although everyone would know that I am not a police officer.

"I can categorically clarify that I am not a serving police officer and I have never been employed by the police in any capacity.

"This is just plain wrong and I am outraged that I have now potentially been made a target for an imminent attack on my life.

"I am left deeply upset and concerned about the situation and am disappointed that the PSNI refused my request to issue a statement confirming that I am not a police officer."

A subsequent statement from the PSNI confirmed the woman’s claims.

"We will not usually discuss the security of individuals but on this occasion I can confirm that the person raising these concerns has no current or historic links to the Police Service," said a spokesperson.

"This is one of a number of inaccuracies in the information contained in the poster."

Resolution sought

Despite corroborating the woman's claim, solicitor Michael Madden said the PSNI's statement should have been clearer and called on the force to do more to protect his client.

"My client has been identified as being one of those named on the poster however she is not a serving officer and never has been,” he said.

"The PSNI have since issued another statement to confirm that the information on the poster is inaccurate however it does not state what information is inaccurate.

"My client does not feel that the latest PSNI statement goes far enough to allay her concerns for her safety.

"I have contacted the PSNI and hope to find a resolution that protects our client's safety and well-being."