Poster with details of three serving PSNI officers posted on Derry bus shelter

A POSTER with the personal details of three serving PSNI officers has been found on a bus shelter in Derry.

The PSNI confirmed the incident this afternoon, claiming the officers and their families have all been informed and additional security patrols have been put in place.

The poster was placed on a bus shelter in the Chapel Road area in Dungiven last night, the police force has confirmed.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said this afternoon: “We are aware that a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday, August 31.

“We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.”

He added: “The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”

The incident comes just weeks after a major security data breach saw the PSNI mistakenly publish details of its entire staff.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne went on to apologise for the breach, which saw a spreadsheet released following a routine Freedom of Information (FoI) request which inadvertently included the surname, initials, rank/grade, role and location of all serving PSNI officers and staff.

The document was published on a legitimate FoI website, where it was available to view for three hours.