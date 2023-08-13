PSNI Chief Constable 'deeply sorry' over data breach as worst-case scenario outlined to Policing Board

THE CHIEF CONSTABLE of the PSNI has said he is 'deeply sorry' over a data breach that saw details of all serving officers and staff published online.

Simon Byrne also said he had advised a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board of a 'worst-case scenario' in which the information is obtained by third parties.

Meanwhile, the Police Federation of Northern Ireland has called for 'credible explanations' following news of a second data breach.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, when a spreadsheet released following a routine Freedom of Information (FoI) request inadvertently included the surname, initials, rank/grade, role and location of all serving officers and staff.

The document was published on a legitimate FoI website, where it was available to view for three hours.

A day later, the PSNI revealed details of a second data breach, which involved the theft of documents, a police issue laptop and radio from a private vehicle in Co. Antrim last month.

'Unprecedented industrial-scale breach'

A special sitting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday was briefed on the material released and how systems and processes failed.

The Board was updated on the immediate action taken by the PSNI to understand, mitigate and communicate the risk to staff and to address their concerns.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chief Constable said the force is working to ensure no such incidents can happen again.

"I, and the rest of the Service Executive Team, are deeply sorry for this unprecedented and industrial-scale data breach," said Mr Byrne.

"I want to reassure all officers and staff that I am committed to supporting everyone affected and ensuring that this never happens again.

"I do not underestimate the seriousness of this breach and the impact it will have on colleagues and their families. Their welfare and safety is my priority.

"We have set up a dedicated group within the Police Service to support anyone affected by the data breach. To date we have received over 600 referrals.

"My priority as Chief Constable is to build the confidence and trust within the organisation, our partners and the general public."

Dissident claims

The Chief Constable said they had considered the possibility that the data had been obtained by third parties amid such claims by dissident republicans.

"An early worst-case scenario which we considered following the data breach was that third parties might attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or harm officers or staff," said Mr Byrne.

"We have since become aware of dissident republican claims that they are in possession of data circulating on WhatsApp.

"I informed the Policing Board of this earlier today and we have taken immediate steps to inform our officers and staff.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with partners to investigate the breaches and will update in due course the outcome of these."

'Anger and concern'

Speaking after news of the second data breach, Police Federation chair Liam Kelly called for answers as he revealed he had been 'inundated' by concerned members.

"The major security breach was bad enough, but this heaps further additional pressure on the PSNI to produce credible explanations around data security protocols and the impact on officer safety," said Mr Kelly.

"Speed is of the essence. This cannot be dragged out as officers of all ranks throughout the Service are seeking reassurance and an effective action plan containing all necessary measures to counter the damage and minimise risk.

"I have been inundated with calls from worried officers.

"The Police Federation has had in-depth discussions already with the PSNI Senior Command and they fully accept and recognise the gravity of this situation and the depth of officer anger and concern."