World of Irish dancing rocked by allegations of results fixing

AN INVESTIGATION has been launch into allegations of results fixing in the world of Irish dancing.
An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the Irish Dancing Commission, the said its ethics committee had received allegations of several grievous breaches of its code of conduct.
It said evidence had also been provided, apparently dating back several years.
In a statement is said "such unethical behaviour can and will not be tolerated by this organisation."
"Due to the potential extent of such allegations - and to ensure fairness, transparency and thoroughness - the services of an independent former judge of the Court of Appeal have been engaged to oversee and supervise the immediate investigation into these matters. They will have full and open access to the resources and record of the CLRG.
"The process will no doubt be difficult and arduous, but this grossly unethical behaviour must be eliminated from our competitions, dance schools and governing organisations."
The process has already started, it said, and that to ensure the integrity of the process and until it is complete, no further comments will be made.
The complaints were made to the ethics committee in July with supporting documentation.
A statement was first issued to members via email last week, and that has been seen by BBC News NI.
It said: "The evidence apparently dates back several years and identifies individuals allegedly offering various inducements to promote dancers to a higher than deserved placing at particular competitions.
"It is believed that there are a number of teachers and schools implicated in the allegations."
The CLRG has members across five continents around the world, with nine regional councils set up to oversee events.
Some of its major annual events include the All-Ireland Irish Dancing Championships, Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (the World Irish Dancing Championships) or more locally, provincial championships in Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht.