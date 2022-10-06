World of Irish dancing rocked by allegations of results fixing

It said evidence had also been provided, apparently dating back several years.

In a statement is said "such unethical behaviour can and will not be tolerated by this organisation."

"Due to the potential extent of such allegations - and to ensure fairness, transparency and thoroughness - the services of an independent former judge of the Court of Appeal have been engaged to oversee and supervise the immediate investigation into these matters. They will have full and open access to the resources and record of the CLRG.