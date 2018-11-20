X-Rated Polar Bear shopping centre Christmas display leaves visitors amused and disturbed.

Christmas shoppers didn't know where to look after spotting a festive mall display featuring two polar bears in a compromising position.

Visitors at the Tynwald Mills shopping centre on the Isle of Man were left shocked and amused in equal measure over the weekend after stumbling on the raunchy setup which saw the bears positioned as if they were 'doing it doggy-style'.

Another layer of hilarity was added to proceedings by the fact another bear had been positioned down in the corner, seemingly watching his furry friends engage in their sordid act.

It didn't take long for the display to find its way online, with a raft of visitors taking to social media to showcase a series of snaps featuring the two polar bears looking very cosy together.

Most people managed to see the funny side, of course, though there were a couple of dissenting voices online who felt 'disturbed' by what they had seen.

"It looked like they were having sex - no question about it," one joked.

"It's the best Christmas display I've ever seen! It blatantly looks like they're doing it doggy-style," another fan noted on Twitter.

"Went to Tynwald Mills today and was quite amused yet disturbed by their placement of their Xmas polar bears," another added.

Despite one person describing it as "the best display they've ever seen" the shopping centre has issued an apology over the lewd display and the position of the two polar bears has been changed.

A statement on Facebook read:

"We'd like to thank our customers for getting a little too into Christmas this year with our Polar Bears in the atrium and can reassure you the display has changed somewhat since setup.

"Apologies to anybody offended by our somewhat interactive display."

@TheLastLeg #isitok A shopping outlet in the Isle of Man set up a lovely polar bear display for Christmas and it looked like this. pic.twitter.com/NtXxfggTm5 — Sam Turton 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@TurtonSam) November 19, 2018

The comments come as the Christmas shopping season begins with many already flocking to the shops in the hopes of bagging a Black Friday bargain.

