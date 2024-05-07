Arrest made after man hospitalised following ‘serious’ attack
Arrest made after man hospitalised following ‘serious’ attack

POLICE investigating a serious assault which left a man in hospital have made an arrest.

The victim, aged in his 30s, is believed to have been “struck with a blunt instrument” in the attack, the PSNI have confirmed.

He was assaulted in the Montague Atreeet area of Portadown, Co. Armagh on the evening of May 5 at around 6.20pm.

PSNI detectives investigating the incident, which they confirm was a  “serious assault”, have since arrested a man.

Detective Inspector Johnston said: "We received a report at around 6.20pm that a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted and struck with a blunt instrument, in the Montague Street area.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

He added: "In the early hours of Monday morning, we arrested a 28-year-old man, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police believe a second person may have been involved in the attack and have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this attack, and we are continuing to appeal for information,” he said.

“We believe there may have been a second suspect, who made off towards the Union Street/ Edgarstown area of the town.

"Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call Police on 101, quoting reference 1431 05/05/24.”

