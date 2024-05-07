Bridget Christie’s hit comedy The Change commissioned for a second series

BRIDGET CHRISTIE’S comedy drama about the menopause has been commissioned for a second series.

The Change, which was written by the second-generation Irish comedian and produced by Expectation, first hit our screens last summer.

Born in Gloucester, to parents from counties Roscommon and Leitrim, Christie also stars in the series, which follows the story of Lisa – who, after being diagnosed the menopause, indulges a mid-life crisis which sees her drop her homelife for an adventure in the wilderness of the Forest of Dean.

The Bafta-nominated comedy saw Christie win the Debut Writer award at the New Voice Awards 2024 in recognition of the first series’ success.

Since it first aired last June, The Change has also been nominated for a Broadcast award for Best Comedy, while Christie has been nominated for the RTS Comedy Writer award and is also shortlisted in the Female Performance in a Comedy category for the forthcoming BAFTA TV Awards.

This week Channel 4 revealed that series two of hit show is on the way, with filming due to begin later this year.

Reacting to the news, Christie said: “What??? I've got a second series?!

“What was the first one about?"

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, explained their decision to commission the next instalment of the show.

“Of course soon after the Spring Equinox feels like the perfect time to celebrate the return of The Change to Channel 4,” he said.

“The critical and cultural response to series one was special; celebrating a distinctive, artistic, and uniquely funny take on subject matter we hadn’t seen reflected in comedy before.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to being back with Bridget, Expectation and the eels in The Forest Of Dean.”

Morwenna Gordon, Executive Producer at Expectation, also claims Christie’s comedy is something special.

“Bridget has created something very special in The Change, with Linda and her ‘coming of age’ story with a twist,” she said.

“From stacking the dishwasher and timing her chores, to taking off on a Triumph, climbing trees and being crowned an Eel Queen, the show puts too-often invisible, middle-aged women squarely in the spotlight - in motorbike leathers and a headdress – and for that we are eternally grateful.

“So, we are delighted to be bringing it back to Channel 4 for a second series to let Linda continue her journey.”