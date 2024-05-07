Funding of €1m confirmed for projects which strengthen links across island of Ireland
A FUNDING allocation of €1million has been announced to support projects which work to strengthen links between the North and southern Ireland.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has today confirmed the 35 cross-border projects which will receive grants from the allocation under the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Shared Island Civic Society Fund.

Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said he was “delighted” to make the announcement, whjich amounts to €1m in funding.

“These projects are in a broad range of sectors and themes, including in the areas of climate and the environment, community development, heritage, social enterprise, charitable and voluntary work, and sports,” he said.

“I established the Shared Island Initiative in 2020 with a positive vision for the future of our island – a vision of a more confident, inclusive, and prosperous island for everyone, North and South,” Mr Martin explained.

“The Shared Island Civic Society Fund promotes practical cooperation and interaction in civic society on this island.

“This latest round of grants will promote North South cooperation and enhance cross-border civic, economic, cultural, and community links across the island.”

Selected from across the civic society sector, north and south of the island of Ireland, each of the projects receiving funding has a “strong cross border dimension and will facilitate the development of new links and strengthen existing relationships on issues of common concern for civic society groups on both sides of the border” Mr Martin’s department confirmed.

The Tánaiste also revealed plans for future funding calls under the Shared Island Civic Society Fund.

“There has been huge interest in the fund, following its launch last year, which clearly illustrates there is a real and growing appetite across the island for increased cross-border cooperation,” he said.

“People and communities are reaching out to each other, identifying areas of common interest, and agreeing ways to work together to address joint concerns.

“This is the essence of the Shared Island Initiative. Communities working together for the betterment of the island for everyone who calls this place home. And we can do more.

“I am pleased to confirm that we will be making increased levels of support available through the Shared Island Civic Society Fund in a further round that will open for applications in the coming months.”

