Gardaí investigating Dublin murder appeal for information from public

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a man in Dublin have appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots being fired in in Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh at around 12.15am yesterday morning (May 6).

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and two vehicles which had been in a collision.

A pipe bomb was also found at the scene, which was made safe by the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and is still undergoing technical examinations.

The man, who has been named locally as 20-year-old Josh Itseli, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men have since been arrested, two who are in their early 20’s and a teenager.

All three men are being held at Garda stations in Dublin while the investigation continues.

In a statement, Superintendent Paul Maher of Crumlin Terenure Community Engagement team has called on the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with CCTV footage in the wider area of Cooley Road, Brandon Road, Errigal Gardens, Crumlin Road, Slievenamon Road, Mourne Road and associated side roads and who were in the Knocknarea Road area between 11.30pm and 12.30pm on May 5/6 to make any footage available to An Garda Síochána,” he said.

"Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in this murder investigation is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."