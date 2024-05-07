Gardaí investigating Dublin murder appeal for information from public
News

Gardaí investigating Dublin murder appeal for information from public

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a man in Dublin have appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots being fired in in Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh at around 12.15am yesterday morning (May 6).

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred in the Knocknarea Road in Drimnagh

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and two vehicles which had been in a collision.

A pipe bomb was also found at the scene, which was made safe by the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and is still undergoing technical examinations.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau

The man, who has been named locally as 20-year-old Josh Itseli, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men have since been arrested, two who are in their early 20’s and a teenager.

All three men are being held at Garda stations in Dublin while the investigation continues.

Three men have been arrested and are currently being detained at Garda stations in Dublin

In a statement, Superintendent Paul Maher of Crumlin Terenure Community Engagement team has called on the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with CCTV footage in the wider area of Cooley Road, Brandon Road, Errigal Gardens, Crumlin Road, Slievenamon Road, Mourne Road and associated side roads and who were in the Knocknarea Road area between 11.30pm and 12.30pm on May 5/6 to make any footage available to An Garda Síochána,” he said.

"Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in this murder investigation is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

See More: Dublin, Murder

Related

Man pleads guilty to murdering his three younger siblings
News 18 minutes ago

Man pleads guilty to murdering his three younger siblings

By: Irish Post

Asylum seekers moved to IPAS accommodation as Dublin city centre encampment is dismantled
News 5 days ago

Asylum seekers moved to IPAS accommodation as Dublin city centre encampment is dismantled

By: Gerard Donaghy

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath
News 1 week ago

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

SDLP leader slams 'deluge of abuse' aimed at Northern Ireland's first black mayor
News 2 days ago

SDLP leader slams 'deluge of abuse' aimed at Northern Ireland's first black mayor

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to more than five years in prison for child sex offences
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced to more than five years in prison for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mother of Tony McDermott pays tribute to big-hearted son as killer jailed for life
News 2 days ago

Mother of Tony McDermott pays tribute to big-hearted son as killer jailed for life

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for killing two cyclists after 24 years on the run
News 2 days ago

Man jailed for killing two cyclists after 24 years on the run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man again sentenced to life for murder of 'gentle soul' after original conviction quashed
News 2 days ago

Man again sentenced to life for murder of 'gentle soul' after original conviction quashed

By: Gerard Donaghy