‘SHOCKING FIGURES’: PSNI received 3604 domestic abuse calls over Christmas period

THE PSNI received 3,604 calls for help in relation to domestic abuse incidents during the Christmas period.

Newly-released figures further show the police service received 110 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones in Northern Ireland on Christmas Day alone, an increase of 10 per sent from 2021.

On New Year's Eve, the PSNI received 106 calls, an increase of five per cent on the year before.

The police service began their yearly domestic abuse awareness raising at the end of November 2022. The figures released today cover the period between November 24, 2022 and January 2, 2023.

Commenting on the figures, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase on key dates, like Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

“Although these figures are shocking, we know that a large number of incidents still go unreported to police and we will continue to encourage all victims to reach out to us for help.

“Behind each one of the statistics is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.

“We are determined to do all we can to protect them and bring perpetrators to justice,” she added.

“During this year’s festive operation we made 753 arrests for domestic abuse offences, an increase of nearly 15 per cent compared to last year. 340 of these resulted in a charge, an increase of nearly 17 per cent.

“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling these crimes remains one of Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities.”

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.